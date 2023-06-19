Pakistan ‘not comfortable’ with two Indian venues for ODI World Cup 2023: Report

India is hosting the ODI World Cup 2023 since the announcement, the participation of Pakistan has remained dicey. Earlier, the Asia Cup 2023 became the bone of contention, then Pakistan said that it will only travel to India after approval from their government and now Pakistan has asking to change venues for its two matches of the tournament, news agency PTI reported on Monday.
