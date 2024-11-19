Home

Pakistan plans BIG step after India successfully test-fires hypersonic missile, Islamabad may look to…

India, on November 16, conducted a successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile.

New Delhi: Pakistan has always, by hook or by crook, tried to match military prowess with India. Whether they are its own products or borrowed from other countries, it wants to give an impression that it is in no way lagging behind its eastern neighbour.

India, on November 16, conducted a successful flight-trial of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile and joined the elite club of countries that possess this deadly weapon.

Now, defence experts and analysts suggest that after India’s extraordinary achievement, Pakistan will certainly go after the technology or purchase hypersonic missiles to maintain strategic parity with India. Some even suggest that it can also secretly acquire hypersonic missile technology from China or North Korea.

It will be more about popular purpose for local audience rather than the real military one and to remain militarily relevant.

The first name that crops up is that of China’s DF-17.

The Dongfeng-17 or DF-17 is a solid-fuelled road-mobile medium-range ballistic missile designed to carry the DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), capable of achieving speeds exceeding Mach 5. With its low-altitude trajectory and manoeuvrability, the DF-17 can bypass traditional missile defense systems, making it a formidable asset in modern warfare, says idrw.org.

If this has an iota of probability, then it raises concern for India’s security from the western sector as well as regional stability. Reports, primarily from Pakistani media, speculated that China could equip Pakistan with DF-17 missiles to neutralize India’s S-400 air defense system, touted as a game-changing asset for Indian security, as per idrw.org.

Pakistan, whose military is all powerful and an unofficial government, will yet again leave no stone unturned to get at par with India and join the hypersonic club. This will also put India’s advanced air defense systems, including the S-400 Triumf.

Whatever Pakistan does, it will be through China unless Pakistan has the technical knowhow, which is a wild goose chase, a forlorn exercise in any case.

Yet again, it must be brought up that for Pakistan it is a matter of pride more than it is for a veritable or genuine military achievement for its own security.

Without doubt, the S-400 Triumf is an excellent and efficient air defence system but India has to be constantly updating its capabilities since, as per experts, this particular air defence system

India’s S-400 air defense system pose a serious threat to Pakistan hence it’s trying to get its hands on hypersonic missiles, given their ability to dodge the air defence systems.

