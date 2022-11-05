Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Online Hotstar Daraz Rabbithole TV Star Sports PTV Sports ARY Digital

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: Bangladesh Cricket- Twitter)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming

Adelaide: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Green need a victory by any cost and hope the first match between Netherlands and South Africa and the third one between India and Zimbabwe go in their favour.

When and where is Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 game?

Pakistan lock horns with Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 9:30 AM IST, 9:00 AM Pakistan Time, 10:00 AM Bangladesh Time.

In India

Star Sports Network has the right to broadcast the T20 World Cup in India. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In Pakistan and Bangladesh

In Pakistan, PTV Sports and ARY Digital Networks will present the broadcast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 match to viewers. Pakistan fans can live stream it on Daraz app and digital platform. In Bangladesh, fans can avail through the Rabbithole mobile application and website.

Probable Playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

