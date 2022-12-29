Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4: NZ End Day 4 On High Note

live
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: In reply to Pakistan’s 434, New Zealand declared on 612/9 with Kane Williamson scoring 200 not out. Pakistan are 77/2 in second innings.
HIGHLIGHTS | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score
Karachi: New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot in the first Test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday. Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65. New Zealand spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi made early inroads in the final session to reduce Pakistan to 77-2 at stumps. Pakistan still trail by 97 runs on a wicket which has some encouragement for spinners from the bowlers’ footmarks.
PAK vs NZ Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner
5:42 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: STUMPS DAY 4!! PAK trail behind by 97 runs. They lost 2 wickets in the final session of the day. PAK 77/2 in 31 overs
5:37 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: 1 from the over and one more over remain in today’s game. PAK 72/2 in 30 overs
5:29 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: OUT! LBW!! Sodhi strikes and Shan Masood would have to go back. PAK loses their second. PAK 71/2 in 28.4 overs
5:26 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: Just 1 from the over. PAK trail by 104 runs. PAK 70/1 in 28 overs
5:08 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: 4 from the over. One more wicket here and NZ will be in total control of the match. PAK 55/1 in 24 overs
4:53 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: OUT!! NZ gets their first wicket. Abdullah Shafique departs after scoring 17 runs. Bracewell gets the first breakthrough for Kiwis. PAK 50/1 in 20 overs
4:45 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: 4 from the over came in form of a boundary. PAK 45/0 in 18 overs
4:30 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: MAIDEN! from Tim Southee. PAK 36/0 in 15 overs
Published Date: December 29, 2022 5:44 PM IST
Updated Date: December 29, 2022 6:09 PM IST
