Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: ‘Dominant’ Latham-Conway Take Visitors Past 100
live
After a no-result opening Test, both Pakistan and New Zealand would look to start 2023 on a high. The two teams meet in Karachi for the second and final Test. While the match is set to be played at the same venue, it would be a different pitch would be used. Interesting to see if any of the sides make a change in their XI.
12:32 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: What a session it has been for the visitors. Both openers – Latham and Conway – have hit fifties to put the visitors in total control of proceedings. LIVE | NZ: 119/0 vs Pak
12:08 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: New Zealand openers have dominated the first session of the Test and from here, it is going to be an uphill task for the hosts to get back into.
11:56 AM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: The Pakistani bowlers are struggling with their line and lengths on the Karachi pitch. NZ openers are dominating the session and only a breakthrough here can change the tide of the game. LIVE | NZ: 82/0 vs Pak
11:38 AM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: What a perfect start for the visitors. They have come in with a lot of confidence in this Test and have got a base – thanks to the openers. Pakistan desperately need a wicket to pull things back.
11:18 AM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Abrar is into the attack, and NZ openers – who are set – are taking him on. This is attacking play from the visitors.
11:14 AM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Runs are coming at a brisk pace and Pakistan is on the backfoot from the start. Not what Babar and Co. would have hoped for. Hasan Ali comes in as the first change. LIVE | NZ: 42/0 vs Pak
11:03 AM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Latham and Conway have got New Zealand off to an ideal start. The runs are coming as the openers are latching on to anything loose and Pakistan bowlers are under pressure straight away. LIVE | NZ: 29/0 vs Pak
10:40 AM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Pakistan start with two pacers and that was expected. The NZ openers look watchful as of now.
10:23 AM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Score: Remember, Pakistan is already out of the WTC final race months ahead of the event. They were whitewashed by England at home and are struggling to win against the Kiwis.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 12:31 PM IST
Updated Date: January 2, 2023 12:32 PM IST
