Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam Holds Key
live
If the first two sessions belonged to New Zealand, Pakistan made headlines in the final session with five wickets on Day 1 of the second Test in Karachi on Monday. Tom Latham was dismissed for 71, and Devon Conway and Kane Williamson anchored the New Zealand innings. Conway also completed his fourth Test hundred. But after the partnership was broken, it was Pakistan all over with Agha Salman with three wickets. At the end of Day 1, New Zealand finishes on 309/6 with Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi at the crease.
-
6:17 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: STUMPS! Pakistan trail by 295 runs. Imam-ul-Haq turned things around in style with his much needed 50. But still the hosts have a lot of work to do on Day 3.
-
5:29 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: 44 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 141/3. Imam strong in his late 60s. PAK 141/3 (44)
-
4:45 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: 33 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 111/3. PAK 111/3 (33)
-
4:25 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zeland, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: 29 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 100/3. Saud Shakeel is yet to get off the mark. PAK 100/3 (29)
-
4:07 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: OUT!!! Bracewell strikes for New Zealand! Babar Azam departs! Big wicket for the Kiwis! Saud Shakeel is the new man in for the Men in Green. PAK 99/3 (24.4)
-
3:59 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: 23 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 87/2. PAK 87/2 (23)
-
3:48 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: 20 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 77/2. PAK 77/2 (20)
-
3:42 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: After a maiden over from Bracewell, Babar Azam decides to take on Ajaz Patel and gets a 6-run over from his maximum hit. PAK 69/2 (18)
-
3:37 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: First over after tea and Ajaz Patel comes up with a good over. Like we said New Zealand have adapted to the conditions really well. Imam and Babar will have to up their ante. PAK 63/2 (16)
-
3:34 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: We are back from the Tea Break! The hosts trail by 387 runs. Imam-Ul-Haq and Babar Azam has a big task in hand. Henry and Patel have got the visitors off to a flying start. PAK 62/2 (15)
Published Date: January 3, 2023 6:22 PM IST
