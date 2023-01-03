Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam Holds Key

live

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam-ul-Haq Holds Key.

449 (131.0)

154/3 (47.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.28) PAK trail by 295 runs Last Wicket: Babar Azam (C) run out (Henry Nicholls / Michael Bracewell) 24 (41) – 99/3 in 24.2 Over Imam-ul-Haq 74* (125) 9×4, 1×6 Saud Shakeel 13 (75) 1×4, 0x6 Tim Southee (10-3-33-0)* Matt Henry (12-3-35-1)

If the first two sessions belonged to New Zealand, Pakistan made headlines in the final session with five wickets on Day 1 of the second Test in Karachi on Monday. Tom Latham was dismissed for 71, and Devon Conway and Kane Williamson anchored the New Zealand innings. Conway also completed his fourth Test hundred. But after the partnership was broken, it was Pakistan all over with Agha Salman with three wickets. At the end of Day 1, New Zealand finishes on 309/6 with Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi at the crease.

