Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Shakeel-Sarfaraz Steadies PAK At Lunch

LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: PAK Trail By 225 Runs, Imam-ul-Haq Holds Key. Follow minute-by-minute commentary and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (W)

52* (71) 7×4, 0x6

Saud Shakeel

64 (196) 7×4, 0x6

Matt Henry

(22.4-7-53-1)*

Michael Bracewell

(19-3-61-0)

Highlights | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam Holds Key.

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

Pakistan have crossed the 250-run mark with Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed currently at the crease. With both these batters set, big knocks are expected from the duo. The partnership between the two is nearing 100. Imam-ul-Haq was out on 83, missing on a well-deserved ton.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel




  • 1:36 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: And we are back. Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed resume for Pakistan. Saud Shakeel completes his half-century while Sarfaraz Ahmed is nearing his fifty. Pakistan have also crossed the 250-run mark. PAK 258/4



  • 12:40 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Lunch on Day 3. Pakistan go into the break at 224/7 with Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed at the crease.



  • 12:05 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Pakistan has crossed the 200-run mark. Sarfaraz-Shakeel steady the ship but is extremely behind in the game in Karachi.



  • 12:00 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Sarfaraz and Shakeel are taking their time in the middle. At the moment, NZ is all over the two batters.



  • 11:48 AM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The Pakistan middle order did a good job in the opening Test and here again, they are expected to do a good job to get the side in the lead.



  • 11:29 AM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The discipline shown by the NZ bowlers eventually pays off as well-set Imam misses his century. Captain Southee has got the breakthrough. LIVE | Pak: 185/4 vs NZ: 449



  • 11:07 AM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Testing times for the hosts. The NZ bowlers believe there is a wicket around the corner. Ish Sodhi is in the attack now. LIVE | Pak: 176/3 vs NZ: 449



  • 10:57 AM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: NZ bowlers are being patient at the moment and looking to keep the ball in the right areas. This is good Test match cricket.



  • 10:51 AM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The hosts are in no hurry, they are happy to occupy the crease. Ideally, they would like to keep all their seven wickets intact in the first hour. If that happens, the hosts would feel safe. LIVE | PAK: 169/3 vs NZ: 449



  • 10:33 AM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The game starts at the Karachi stadium for the start of Day 3. Matt Henry is hot for a boundary off the first ball of the day.




Topics




Published Date: January 4, 2023 12:02 PM IST



Updated Date: January 4, 2023 1:36 PM IST





