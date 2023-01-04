Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Shakeel-Sarfaraz Steadies PAK At Lunch

live

LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: PAK Trail By 225 Runs, Imam-ul-Haq Holds Key. Follow minute-by-minute commentary and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

449 (131.0)

1st Innings



270/4 (85.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.15) PAK trail by 179 runs Last Wicket: Imam-ul-Haq c Tom Blundell b Tim Southee 83 (165) – 182/4 in 59.5 Over Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) 52* (71) 7×4, 0x6 Saud Shakeel 64 (196) 7×4, 0x6 Matt Henry (22.4-7-53-1)* Michael Bracewell (19-3-61-0)

Highlights | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: PAK Trail By 295 Runs, Imam Holds Key.

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

Pakistan have crossed the 250-run mark with Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed currently at the crease. With both these batters set, big knocks are expected from the duo. The partnership between the two is nearing 100. Imam-ul-Haq was out on 83, missing on a well-deserved ton.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel











