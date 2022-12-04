Sunday, December 4, 2022
Pakistan Weak This Time Government Should Capture PoK Says THIS Congress Leader

Along with this, he also fiercely targeted Asaduddin Owaisi and Arvind Kejriwal.

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, Asaduddin Owaisi, Arvind Kejriwal
Pakistan Weak This Time, Government Should Capture PoK, Says THIS Congress Leader

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Sunday that it is our responsibility to free Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Along with this, he also fiercely targeted Asaduddin Owaisi and Arvind Kejriwal. Rawat said that it is our responsibility to free PoK, which is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. The resolution has been passed in the Parliament during the Congress government. We understand that this work should also be on the agenda of Modi ji’s government. It should not be just by talking. At this time Pakistan is in a weak condition, this is the time when we can take PoK from Pakistan.

SOME PEOPLE ARE COMPETING WITH EACH OTHER

There is a competition between Owaisi and Kejriwal as to who can solve BJP’s cause more. Whenever Owaisi opens his mouth, he helps BJP in one way or the other. Two wings work in BJP which uses dirty tricks. He can do anything. Can create confusion among people. It is very easy for the BJP to do this in a mass moment.




Published Date: December 4, 2022 11:54 PM IST





