Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan Ex-Wife Syeda Aliza Shares Photos of Bruised Body Parts After Alleging Physical Abuse

Domestic Violence Case: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan are fighting a legal battle for the custody of their two kids Mohammed Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan. The duo was granted divorce in September this year after which Sultan now submitted evidence of suffering domestic violence in court. The photos that she submitted before the court to strengthen her case have now gone viral on social media and have created a buzz in the entire film industry. So much so that many celebrities from the Pakistani industry have also demanded a ban on Feroze Khan.

PAKISTANI ACTOR’S WIFE ALLEGES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, SHARES PHOTOS OF BRUISED ARMS

The photos shared by Syeda Aliza show her bruised arms and eyes and stand as evidence of all the physical abuse she endured in her four-year-long marriage with Feroze. Earlier, while announcing her divorce on social media, Aliza had written a long note on Instagram mentioning that she doesn't want her kids to witness this toxicity in a relationship or learn to deal with abuse of any kind while growing up. "Our marriage of four years was utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail, and degradation at my husband's hands (sic)," read a part of her post on social media.

Aliza’s lawyer Qaim Shah submitted the evidence in the form of pictures and emergency room reports to Karachi’s District family court. The documents also had a report from the Accident and Emergency Department at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. It documented the complaint of assault on Aliza on November 2020 by her ex-husband. The mention of “blunt injuries on both arms, back, chest, and face” along with a ‘nosebleed’ was highlighted in the reports.

The next hearing of the case is on November 1.