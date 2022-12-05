Pakistani Fan Tells Akshay Kumar Bell Bottom Was Against His Country, Here How The Actor Reacts

Akshay Kumar was at the Red Sea International Film Festival when a Pakistani fan asked him about his 2021 film ‘Bell Bottom’. Here’s how Akashay tackled the question.

Pakistani Fan Tells Akshay Kumar Bell Bottom Was Against His Country, Here’s How The Actor Reacts

Actor Akshay Kumar was one of the many Bollywood celebs present at the Red Sea International Film Festival last week. The actor addressed the media and took fans’ questions at the event that happened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the session, a Pakistani man, who seemed Akshay’s fan, asked him why his country was negatively represented in the 2021 movie ‘Bell Bottom‘ which featured the actor in the lead.

While everyone was taken aback by the question, Akshay was quick to take charge of the situation. In his calm response to the man, Akshay said it was just a movie and didn’t mean anything more. When the man asked the actor, “I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha). There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan (sic),” Akshay answered, “Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir (sic).”

In Bell Bottom, which was a remake of a Kannada film, Akshay played the role of an Indian secret agent. While the film was successful in India, it received criticism abroad. It was banned in Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The story of Bell Bottom was loosely based on the 1980s hijacking done by Khalistani terrorists. The film also featured Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in important roles.

Your thoughts on Akshay’s statement?



