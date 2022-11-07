Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma Wedding Reception: Rashami Desai, Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana And Rubina Dilaik Attend

Singer Palak Mucchal ad music composer Mithoon Sharma got married on Sunday evening. The couple hosted a wedding reception later and the who’s who of the music and tv industries were seen blessing the newlyweds.

Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma Wedding Reception: Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma got married in a traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday evening in Mumbai. The duo then hosted a lavish wedding reception for film, tv, and music fraternity members later. The duo looked lovely in their traditional wedding outfits. While Palak wore a bright red and golden bridal lehenga with a veil covering her curly hair, Mithoon wore a beige sequined Sherwani.

The wedding reception was attended by the who’s who of the music industry, including Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Bhushan Kumar, Tulsi Kumar, Shaan, Sudesh Bhosle, Jatin Pandit, and Udit Narayan among others.

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, attended the reception with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Actor Rashami Desai was also clicked as she posed for the paparazzi in a beautiful mint-coloured lehenga with silver work all over it. Singer Kailash Kher posed in his quirky manner.

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana also graced the wedding party. Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Vishesh Bhatt, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Roop Kumar Rathod with his wife Sonali Rathod among others were clicked at the reception as they came to bless the newlyweds.

This was an arranged marriage for Palak and Mithoon who have known each other for a long time. While the singer rose to fame with her songs ‘Meri Aashiqui’ and ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, Mithoon composed the film’s title song.

He has also given successful music for the films Zeher, Kalyug, Bas Ek Pal, Jism 2, Yaariyan, Kabir Singh, and Half Girlfriend among other movies. Our heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds!



