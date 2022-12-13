Palak Tiwari Looks Hot in Black as She Parties With Ibrahim Ali Khan at Concert

Months after Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were papped leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, the two were clicked again at a concert on Monday night. Check their photos here.

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan party pics: It’s been months since Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were clicked together while exiting a popular restaurant in Mumbai. They are now seen in new pictures that are going viral on social media. Ibrahim, who is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was clicked at a concert on Monday night in the city where Palak was also present.

The girl, who’s the daughter of popular actor Shweta Tiwari, wore a black bodycon top with a pair of denim as she attended the concert with her friends. Ibrahim was also a part of the same group and the two hung out together at the concert. While Ibrahim is seen posing with Orry Awatramani in his cool sleeveless black T-shirt, Palak too poses with Orry and other friends in the viral pictures. The two were also joined by Ahaan Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and Mana Shetty’s son.

CHECK PALAK TIWARI AND IBRAHIM ALI KHAN’S LATEST PICTURES FROM CONCERT:

Ibrahim and Palak were earlier seen leaving an eatery in Mumbai as the paparazzi got hold of them. The two immediately rushed towards their car and Palak was also seen trying to hide her face as the cameras surrounded the two star kids.

Later, when she was asked about dating Ibrahim in an interview, Palak denied all the rumours. She said they were just friends and were hanging out with more people but the paps only clicked them. Palak told Siddharth Kanan, “It’s just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it.”

Meanwhile, Palak is making her big screen debut with Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ next year. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among others in important roles.



