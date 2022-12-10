PAN To Become Inoperative If Not Linked With AADHAAR Before 1 April 2023. Check Step-By-Step Guide Here

PAN Card, if not linked with AADHAAR Card before 1 April 2023, will become inoperative, says Income Tax Department. See here how to link both.

Link PAN With AADHAAR: If your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your AADHAAR, then it will become inoperative from 1 April, the income tax department said on Saturday urging people to meet the deadline for linking the two.

“As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31 March 2023. From 1 April .2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!” the department said in a social media post.

WHY IS LINKING PAN AND AADHAAR IMPORTANT?

According to the Income Tax Department, linking PAN and Aadhaar will help in eliminating duplicate PANs as it will be connected to the account holder’s biometric information and will help in improving tax compliance. Since Aadhaar is biometric based and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is important for the tax administration.

WHAT IS PAN USED FOR?

PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including:

opening of bank accounts,

deposit of cash in bank account,

opening of Demat account,

transaction of immovable properties and dealing in securities.

PAN card is also a means of photo identification accepted by all government and non-government institutions in the country.

WHO ALL ARE EXEMPTED ?

As per an earlier notification, those who do not have Aadhaar and are residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya are exempted from this. Also, non-residents as per the Income-tax Act, 1961, people who are eighty years old or more at any time during the previous year and those who are not citizens of India fall in the exempted category.

HOW TO LINK PAN WITH AADHAAR?

PAN can be linked with Aadhaar on the tax department’s website www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of ₹1000.

The website of UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India gives a complete guide to do the same. It has been simplified below.

Go to Income Tax e-filing portal – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ Register on the website. Your PAN number will be your ‘User ID’. Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth. Now, a pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If the window does not appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’. Some blanks will already be filled such as name date of birth and gender as per the PAN details. Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “Link now” button. A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.



