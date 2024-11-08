In the year 2017, Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani founded Pancham Dham, driven by two decades of dedicated research and a deep commitment to preserving Sanatana Dharma. His efforts have been supported by Shri Indresh Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran and legend, who shares Dr. Hiranandanis vision. Together, they have worked tirelessly to spread the teachings of Sanatana Dharma worldwide, believing that its practice can foster global harmony.

Pancham Dham’s Bihar Sanatan Sankalp Yatra – Bihar as Bharat’s First Sanatan State

Pancham Dham plays a crucial role in the revival of Sanatan Dharma as an experimental organization aligned with RSS values. Since its inception, it has attracted a diverse group of spiritual seekers, history enthusiasts, and cultural explorers. Pancham Dham offers a supportive environment that fosters personal growth and enlightenment, benefiting both individuals and society. Through various initiatives and yatras, it provides a space for visitors from around the world to engage with Sanatan Dharmas teachings, rituals, and ancient Vedic wisdom, enhancing spiritual understanding and building a strong sense of community.

Through workshops, lectures, and various spiritual practices, Pancham Dham continually encourages a deeper appreciation of the values of Sanatani practices, making it a pivotal place for anyone on a quest for knowledge and inner peace. True to this founding principle this organisation has undertaken yet another significant spiritual venture of conducting a Mahayagya and yatra aimed towards the objective of benefitting the people of Bihar and furthering their spiritual and social progress.

If the metaphor of body politic is used for Bharat, then Bihar might stereotypically be perceived as a decay prone organ by the common citizen, given how a certain idea of backwardness has come to be associated with it. This erroneous perception ignores Bihar’s rich cultural Sanatani heritage where it has not only been home to the great Nalanda university- a bastion of education and knowledge but it is also a land of many ancient Hindu temples.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Pancham Dham has undertaken the task of reviving the splendour of Bihar through the mammoth spiritual Vedic initiative of Mahayagya and yatra expected to reach over crores of people and usher in Sanatani spiritual awakening. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the ritual of yagya is where spirituality meets science. Yagya or Yajna, an ancient Vedic ritual focuses on purifying the body, spirit and the environment by restoring balance. Scientific studies of this Vedic ritual have proved that when the medicinal herbs and the items devoted to the sacred fire vaporize, the generated smoke helps eliminate harmful microbes and release beneficial phytochemicals which positively influence various bodily functions especially by bringing about hormonal balance.

Yagya is also linked to improvements in digestion, hypertension, mental tranquillity, and sleep quality, with regular chanting contributing to mental clarity and purification of both body and spirit. Pancham Dham, strongly motivated by its principles of serving the nation, has embarked on the initiative of uplifting Bihar through these ancient practices of Vedanta.

The incipient Mahayagya was initiated by RSS’s national executive Shree Indresh Kumar ji in Madhepura, Bihar by hoisting the Mahayagya Pataka (flag), on 7th September 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The initiative will further unfold over the coming months, wherein the Pataka (flag) will travel across 38 districts and reach Patna on 11th February 2025. During this journey Mahamrityunjaya Yagya and pooja will be performed in 108 ancient Shiva temples across Bihar. More than 2 lakhs people are expected to daily participate in these spiritual Vedic prayers and yajna, with an expected participation reaching up to 20-25 lakhs for the duration of the whole event. The 11 days long yatra will take place between 16th to 25th February 2025. Not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring that the people of Bihar obtain maximum benefit from this venture – 11 marriages of people from the needy section of society will be performed every day, daily talks by the spiritual leaders and saints will take place accompanied by various cultural programs. This colossal initiative is estimated to reach out to more than 1 crore people to educate and revive the glorious Vedic practices, rituals of Bharat and bring peace, prosperity and enlightenment to the state of Bihar. This initiative undertaken by Pancham Dham for Bihar’s spiritual welfare and social emancipation is a cause that resonates with the people of this state but is especially close to the heart of the NRIs from Bihar.

This spiritual endeavour by Pancham Dham pays obeisance to the great Bhakti Saint Ravidas in the 150 days long Sanatan Yatra. Saint Ravidas stands tall amongst the Bhakti Saints, born into the untouchable leather-working caste; his life and works not only led to social reform but his teachings emphasized gender equality, the abolition of the caste system and social justice. This Mahayagya and yatra inspired by his life and teachings intends to inspire and re-introduce the public to this great Bhakti saint, the organisation raises its voice against the evils of caste system by venerating the saint who rose above this bane to follow the enlightened path of bhakti.

Another upcoming noteworthy event announced by Nyas is the organisation of the 8th Yatra to Cambodia commencing on 25th May 2025, promising to be a truly magnificent and soul stirring journey this is potentially the largest Sanatan festival in South-East Asian since 2018.

This massive spiritual venture would not be possible without the generous contributions of Pancham Dham Nyas Trustees, especially the guiding hand and vision of its venerable Chairman and Chief Patron Shree Indresh Kumar. The Honourable President and Founder Trustee Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani’s magnanimity in economically supporting the entire spiritual venture has been truly valuable. Shri Sikandar Kumar (National Executive) has served as the Co-Convenor of Bihar Mahayagya. The generous investment of time, effort and economic contributions by all the trustees of Nyas– its Vice President Shri Adarsh Raj, Shrimati Kompella Madhvim Latha, and the Dham’s staunch supporter Ashok Pratap Sen (Ex-Chairman of Modern School) has been vital in support and organisation of this event. The tireless efforts of Shri Shailesh Vats, General Secretary of Pancham Dham has been quite significant in the organisation and coordination of all the spiritual events of the organisation ranging from South-East Asia to Bihar.

The Sanatani feat is expected to reach out to crores of people and is geared towards establishing Bihar as the first Sanatan state of Bharat, adopt and revive Vedic practices in its ancient temples, to emancipate the entire state and lead it on to the path of spiritual enlightenment.