Panel Discussion on Real Estate Laws held at 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023

The 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023 – North witnessed a compelling and informative panel discussion on the “Laws of Real Estate: Dilemma of Legal Overlaps & Ambiguity” held at the prestigious Hotel Hyatt Regency, Delhi. This discussion brought together some of the most distinguished figures in the legal and real estate industry to shed light on critical legal aspects of the sector.

Panel discussion on the “Laws of Real Estate: Dilemma of Legal Overlaps & Ambiguity” held at 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023

The event featured a power-packed panel of eminent speakers, with Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner of Trust Legal – Advocates & Consultants, leading the conversation. The panel included other distinguished experts in the field: Santosh Agarwal, Executive Director & CFO, Alpha Corp; Abhishek Awasthi, Senior Partner, AZB & Partners; Vaibhav Suri, Partner- Real Estate, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices; Siddharth Batra, Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India and Managing Partner, Satram Dass B & Co; Supriya Chatterjee, Head North – Tenant Advisory Cushman & Wakefield and Niraj Kumar, Partner, DSK Legal.

Among these esteemed panelists, Santosh Agarwal, Executive Director & CFO of Alphacorp, provided a comprehensive understanding of the real estate legal landscape, highlighting the legal challenges and opportunities within the industry. His insights were met with enthusiastic applause, as he delved into the complexities of the real estate legal landscape. His expertise was instrumental in steering the discussion towards practical solutions for addressing legal overlaps and ambiguities, leaving the audience inspired and well-informed.

The panel discussion served as a valuable platform for industry professionals, legal experts, and real estate enthusiasts to gain a deeper understanding of the complex legal landscape within the real estate sector. It highlighted the significance of addressing legal overlaps and ambiguities, providing a roadmap for navigating these challenges successfully.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

This event at the 15th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023 – North truly exemplified the commitment of the real estate industry in staying abreast of the latest legal developments and fostering constructive dialogue among thought leaders.