Panic After ULFA Claims It Planted Bombs In 19 Different Locations Across Assam, 8 In Guwahati

ULFA-I even shared a detailed list of the locations under threat, alongside images of some bomb sites, including one near the state secretariat in Dispur, Guwahati.

Banned militant group ULFA-I made a startling declaration on Independence Day, asserting that they had strategically placed bombs in 19 different locations across Assam, according to a report in The Sentinel. Despite their intentions, the group revealed that the bombs failed to detonate due to technical malfunctions. Notably, eight of these targeted locations were situated in the state’s capital, Guwahati. ULFA-I disclosed that their primary objective was to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations through violent means. However, their plans were thwarted by what they referred to as ‘technical errors,’ preventing it from exploding as scheduled between 6 am and 12 noon.

The group, advocating for a ‘sovereign Assam,’ has been actively boycotting Independence Day festivities. In response to this development, the police have initiated a thorough investigation and deployed specialized teams to locate the potential bombs as identified by the militant group.

This comes nearly two decades after a tragic bomb blast during an Independence Day parade in Dhemaji, Assam, in 2004. The remote-controlled explosion claimed the lives of 18 individuals and left numerous others wounded.











