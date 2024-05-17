Home

Panic At Delhi’s IGI Airport As Bengaluru-Bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing

In a shocking incident, a full emergency was declared at Delhi’s IGI airport on Friday evening. Check out the details here.

Fire was reported in an Air India flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore (Representative image)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a situation of full emergency was declared at Delhi’s IGI airport on Friday. The full emergency was declared at IGI airport at around 5:52 PM for Air India flight 807, which was en route from Delhi to Bangalore, when fire was reported in its AC unit. Consequently, the plane had to do an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at around 6.40 PM.

Talking about the safety of passengers, there were 175 commuters on board and as per the current report, everyone is safe, as per a report by news agency PTI.

A Bengaluru-bound Air India aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday evening due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, according to the report. The plane, operating flight AI 807, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. There were 175 people on board, the report said.

The sources said there was a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, and an emergency was declared. The plane made a safe precautionary landing at around 6.40 PM An airline official said alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru.

As per the data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight was operated by an A321 aircraft.

