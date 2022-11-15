Changing diet according to the season is a simple way to maintain good health. Healthy winter foods can keep the body warm, help to boost immunity and prevents all kind of skin and health related issues.

Winter Diet for Women: Panjiri, Gud, And Other Immune-Boosting Superfoods to Eat This Season (Source: Freepik)

People suffer from colds and flu as winter approaches, and many people also complain about eczema, dry skin, hair loss, and arthritis. This is due to cold winds and an increase in air pollution, which weaken our immune systems and increase our chances of getting sick. Changing diet according to the season is a simple way to maintain good health. Healthy winter foods can keep the body warm, help to boost immunity and prevents all kind of skin and health related issues.

6 Super-Healthy Foods For Women During Winters

Ghee: It is a myth that Ghee makes you fat. Ghee made of cow milk will keep you warm during winters. It is a healthy fat packed with so much nutrients. Adding a tablespoon of ghee in winters will keep you warm. Amla: Amla also known as Indian gooseberry contains the highest amount of vitamin C among all fruits and vegetables. Having one amla on an empty stomach in the morning in winters can help you sail through the harsh weather easily. Peanut chikki: It is a winter’s special treat. This delicious treat not only saves you from falling ill but also curbs craving for deserts. Panjiri: It is another winter food that can boost your immunity and also prevent you from cold and cough. You can have it in form of ladoos made of ghee and sattu. Jaggery: Winter diet is incomplete without talking about jaggery. Also called as gur in Hindi, it produces heat in the body. You can swap your refined sugar with jaggery. Turmeric root: Turmeric root is commonly available in winters, and you should include them in your diet to stay healthy. It keeps your immunity strong and you can add turmeric root in your tea as well.



