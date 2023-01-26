Parade To Begin Shortly At Kartavya Path; Multi-Layer Security Cover In Place

Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE: Total of 23 tableaux will be part of the parade

A total of 23 tableaux — 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments — depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on the Kartavya Path.

Other states and Union Territories which have been selected to showcase their tableaux on the Katavya Path on January 26 include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.