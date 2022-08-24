Parimatch has Expanded its Unique Betting Line with the Ultimate Kho Kho League

Parimatch is pleased to announce the company has expanded its betting line with another traditional Indian sport. PMI, a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for Parimatch, informed that from now on, in addition to such traditional Indian games as Cricket and Kabaddi, users can bet on the Ultimate Kho Kho League. Ð¡urrently, this opportunity is available exclusively on Parimatch.

Parimatch Ultimate Kho Kho League

Betting takes place in the pre-match. The main Kho Kho betting markets include Match Result and the Total. The betting line is being updated with the upcoming matches every day. Also, users can check the Ultimate Kho Kho match schedule via the calendar.

The Kho-Kho League is taking place over 22 days until September 4. The playoff series includes one eliminator, two semi-finals, and a final match. A total of 34 matches will be played for two matches per day in Season 1, during the league stage. The live broadcast starts at 7:00 p.m. (IST) and lasts until 10:00 p.m. (IST) on each match day. Kho Kho fans can watch the game on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Liv tonight.

Ultimate Kho Kho is Indias first-ever professional Kho Kho League promoted by Mr. Amit Burman in a collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI). The main objective of launching Kho Kho was to market and package Indias indigenous sport into a professional structure.

Parimatch supports the initiative of enhancing the popularity of Indias homegrown sports, bringing Kho Kho to the forefront and helping to make it one of the most sought-after sports leagues in India.

For more information on the Ultimate Kho Kho betting odds, match schedule, live streaming, and team’s rankings please visit Parimatch’s official website.

About Parimach

Parimatch is the world-leading betting company founded in 1994 which employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of todays reality. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Parimatchs team of champions includes such stars as Conor McGregor, the living legend of boxing Mike Tyson and Dale Willem Steyn, one of the greatest bowlers of all time. It also includes partnerships with one of the most famous football leagues in the world, such as LaLiga, as well as with the biggest teams in the world: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City and Everton.

About PMI

PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides the tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting industry. Innovations, new technologies, and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers are what drives PMI forward.