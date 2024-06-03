One of the major global cricketing events of the year, the Cricket World Cup, has just commenced, and Parimatch joyously celebrates its start alongside fans worldwide. This year marks a historic moment as the tournament is co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, with nine stadiums in the West Indies and three in the USA hosting the post-IPL 2024 action.

Parimatch Launches “Cricket Belongs to India” Campaign

Since cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, there is a strong desire to see the Cricket World Cup return to India, a country with a deep and passionate connection to this sport. In light of this, Parimatch has launched the “Cricket Belongs to India” marketing campaign that features grand celebrations, exclusive offers, and generous rewards, all designed to make this Cricket World Cup truly unforgettable!

Win Motorcycle from Kajal or Pooran in the Sports Tournament

This Cricket World Cup season, Parimatch launches a fabulous sports tournament with a total prize fund of Rs. 8,00,000. It runs throughout June 2nd-29th, and consists of 3 stages. To join the action, you simply need to place at least one promotional wager on the Cricket World Cup with a minimum of Rs. 750 and odds of 1.75 or higher.. The participants will share a prize pool worth Rs. 6,00,000, with Rs. 2,00,000 distributed among them in each stage. Also, the top 10 players on the Leaderboard will share extra Rs. 2,40,000 with Rs. 80,000 allocated to them in each round.

Moreover, participants can win a motorcycle from Kajal Aggarwal or Nicholas Pooran, choosing between a Royal Super Meteor 650 or a Kawasaki Ninja 300. Reach the Top 1,000 of the Leaderboard in any round to qualify. Winners will be randomly selected, with one motorcycle drawn in each stage of the Tournament. Compete for a motorcycle in each new round!

Warmest Welcome Bonus for New Users

Parimatch presents the warmest welcome to all new users: with just Rs. 200, newcomers can support their favorites during the Cricket World Cup matches and stand a chance to claim up to Rs. 50,000 in real money. The more times you deposit, the more chances you have to win big! To get started, simply log in to your Parimatch account and let the exciting journey begin!

Embark on a Patriotic Journey with PM Gurus

Adventure lovers can take advantage of Parimatchs gamification feature, PM Gurus, where they can unlock achievements, participate in thrilling quests and tournaments, earn rewards such as wagers,, Avatars, collect exclusive stickers, and more. With a prize pool of up to Rs. 45,00,000, users can win big by completing tasks like making a sports or game prediction, trying out new markets, or forecasting unique outcomes.

Take Part in Action-Packed Gaming Tournaments

For those leaning towards games, Parimatch offers a series of 4 gaming tournaments running throughout June with a total prize fund of up to Rs. 7,60,000. Lasting around 10 days each, tournaments allow players to earn points by playing their favorite games. To increase their Leaderboard standing, players can earn extra points by making predictions on the Cricket World Cup matches.

Wrapping Up

The 9th edition of the Cricket World Cup season is the perfect time to get into the gaming spirit, and prove that cricket belongs to India with Parimatch. With exclusive gamification features, personalized offers, and action-packed sports and gaming tournaments, there’s definitely something for everyone.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of franchise cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.