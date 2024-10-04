Autumn in Asia is a time of wealth and prosperity. To make this festive season even more exciting, Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, has launched the Lakhpati Festival. Led by Parimatch’s brand hero, LAKHY- half-human, half-tiger-this initiative brings exclusive offers and generous rewards to players.

Parimatch Launches “Lakhpati Festival” with Daily Prizes

With a main prize of â¹11 lakhs, the Lakhpati Festival runs from September 23rd to October 31st and consists of 5 rounds. To join in, simply play festival games. Players who accumulate the most roar-points throughout the tournament will win the Grand Prize of â¹11 lakhs. The second and third place winners will also receive furrr-tastic prizes-shiny gold bars and coins! And thats not all- with a total prize fund far exceeding the Grand Prize, top-notch rewards will be up for grabs every week, giving every player the chance to win big this season!

LAKHY the Tiger commented on the ongoing Festival, “I’m absolutely thrilled to kick off the Lakhpati Festival! This marks the first tournament under my leadership, and I’m here to support the players every step of the way. As the embodiment of luck, I’m committed to bringing good fortune to everyone involved. So, let’s make this autumn unforgettable with fantastic rewards and numerous chances to win big!“

For even more chances to win, participants can take advantage of additional offers from LAKHY such as Daily Prizes, Play Everyday Wild Offer, and LAKHY Friday Hunt.

Daily Prizes from LAKHY

Play festival games and grab guarrranteed daily â¹200 from LAKHY! The more you play, the higher your chances to get into the Leaderboard and compete for additional rewards, including the Grand Prize of â¹11 Lakhs!

Play Everyday Wild Offer

Play every day from Monday to Sunday in any round and score +1,000 roar-points guaranteed! Keep roaring, keep winning!

LAKHY Friday Hunt

Celebrate the end of the week by playing your favorite festival games on Fridays and accumulate even more roar-points! The more you play, the more points you get! RRRHAH! Hurry up to join and win your lucky prize!

Wrapping Up

Autumn is the perfect time to celebrate the festive spirit, and Parimatch is adding to the excitement with the launch of the Lakhpati Festival! Under the guidance of LAKHY, Parimatchs PRO user, players will be inspired to push their limits and chase greatness every step of the way.

So, Brrro, join the Festival and win big this autumn! With LAKHY at the heart of the action, luck and prosperity are sure to flow to all participants! For more information about the Festival, check out the Terms & Conditions.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of franchise cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.