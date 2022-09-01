Parimatch Launches World’s First Virtual Kabaddi Solution

Parimatch is thrilled to announce the launch of its virtual kabaddi product. PMI, a service company engaged in the development of Parimatch brand, reported that the organization has strengthened its market-leading portfolio of virtual sports games with the launch of Virtual Kabaddi. Parimatch has exclusive rights to this product and will be the first company to introduce virtual kabaddi to its fans.

Parimatch Launches Worlds First Virtual Kabaddi

Starting September 1, the new betting line takes place live. The main betting markets include Match Result (1×2), Total, Team Total, Handicap, and Total (Even/Odd).

Virtual kabaddi is a simulation of a real-life kabaddi game. The virtual betting product follows the same rules as games in real life with one notable exception: it takes place online. The main difference between virtual and real-life kabaddi matches is that the former does not involve real players. Instead, the games use computer algorithms to determine which team wins each game. The mathematical algorithm analyzes the data to make sure the match is very close to a real-life game, thus creating a real-match kabaddi experience for its players.

Virtual kabaddi is the perfect option for true kabaddi lovers who want to play the game as often as they wish-simulated kabaddi allows punters to bet on their favorite teams 24/7.

Pitch-animation in the virtual kabaddi allows for simulating the actions that take place in a real kabaddi match. This makes the game even more interactive and boosts players engagement.

Parimatch supports the initiative of raising the popularity of Indias homegrown sports, helping to make them more attractive and enjoyable for bettors in India and across the globe.

Virtual Kabaddi is the latest addition to Parimatch’s unrivaled portfolio of virtual sports betting solutions including Virtual Cricket, Virtual Football, Virtual Basketball, Virtual Tennis, Virtual Horse Racing, etc.

About Parimach

Parimatch is the world-leading betting company founded in 1994 which employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of todays reality. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Parimatchs team of champions includes such stars as Conor McGregor, the living legend of boxing Mike Tyson and Dale Willem Steyn, one of the greatest bowlers of all time. It also includes partnerships with one of the most famous football leagues in the world, such as LaLiga, as well as with the biggest teams in the world: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City and Everton.

About PMI

PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides the tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting industry. Innovations, new technologies, and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers are what drives PMI forward.