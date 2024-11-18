Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes, has launched a 3D screen advertising campaign at Bangalore’s Garuda Mall, one of India’s largest and most popular shopping destinations.

Until November 25, the passers-by at Garuda Mall will be dared to join the immersive cricket game through the eye-catching 3D display. A cricket bat hits the ball, passing it from the screen right into the crowd, making viewers feel like theyre about to catch the ball themselves!

Watch the video

Parimatch Sports Brings Cricket to Life with 3D Billboard at Bangalore

“Dare to be a champion”, proclaims the billboard in the local Kannada language, emphasizing the brands daring spirit and energy-traits that deeply resonate with true champions inspired to win!

“This is more than just an eye-catching ad-it’s a vibrant celebration of cricket, the heartbeat of India’s sports culture. Our brand is known for providing exclusive opportunities for fans. This time, we utilized modern and bold technology to deliver a jaw-dropping experience for everyone passing by,” commented Parimatch Sports Press office.

The “Dare to be a champion” campaign by Parimatch Sports brings a groundbreaking advertising experience to India, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in WOW-effect billboards, similar to the iconic campaigns launched globally by brands like Nike, Adidas and Coca-Cola.

By blending bold aesthetics with powerful messaging, Parimatch Sports sets a new standard in sports advertising, inspiring fans and reinforcing its position as a bold, forward-thinking brand that celebrates India’s passion for sports in a unique and unconventional way.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world’s athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.