Parimatch Sports Donated Rs. 8,40,000 to India’s Renowned Sports Academies

Parimatch Sports, a leading sportswear brand, is excited to announce the successful completion of its charity campaign aimed at supporting two of India’s renowned sports academies: the Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Academy and the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Academy. Inspired by the spirit of the Summer Games, the campaign launched by Parimatch Sports successfully raised Rs. 8,40,000.

Six popular influencers contributed to the initiative by creating Instagram reels for the academies. Anurag Dobhal, Aryaman Pal, and Vivek Keshari supported the Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Academy, while Samir Khan, Lakshay Kaushik, and Sourav Singha Rajput backed the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Academy. Their followers were encouraged to like and share these reels, and Parimatch Sports turned this engagement into donations for the selected venues.

To express its deep gratitude to the academies that have nurtured Indian Olympic champions, Parimatch Sports is donating â¹4,20,000 to each venue, bringing the total contribution to â¹8,40,000. The funds will be allocated as follows:

Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Academy: Supporting the Athlete Support Program, providing essential nutrition and supplements to help young wrestlers reach their full potential.

Mary Kom Regional Boxing Academy: Improving the gym, training areas, and mess facilities, ensuring the boxers have the best environment to succeed.

This charity campaign underscores Parimatch Sports commitment to supporting the development of future champions by investing in the places where they train and grow. Through this charity initiative, Parimatch Sports has demonstrated the power of digital interaction in driving positive change, showing how a simple like or share can make a significant impact and contribute to meaningful change.

Parimatch Sports is dedicated to promoting sports at every level and will continue to launch initiatives that help athletes reach their full potential.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world’s athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.