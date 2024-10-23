Parimatch Sports, a leading sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes, hosted a special Instagram Live stream with Indian cricket star Sushma Verma, celebrating the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the growing impact of female athletes in India’s sports landscape.

Parimatch Sports Hosts Exclusive Live Stream with Cricket Star Sushma Verma

Held on October 19th, the event was broadcasted live on Parimatch Sports official Instagram page, bringing fans together to discuss the future of women’s cricket in India.

As an influential wicketkeeper-batter with nearly a decade in the game, Sushma has represented India in multiple World Cups and currently plays for the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

During the 40-minute session with Parimatch Sports followers, she shared her cricket journey, insights into the sport’s growth, and the vital role female athletes play in shaping India’s evolving cricket landscape.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Reflecting on her career, which began when she first represented India in 2014, Sushma discussed the dramatic changes in women’s cricket over the years, “I believe many women cricketers made significant contributions even before the 2017 World Cup, but unfortunately, they didn’t get the attention they deserved. It was really after the 2017 World Cup that things began to change.”

Sushma is confident in the WPL’s potential to revolutionize the game for young athletes in India, adding, “The WPL is a game-changer. In the past, only a few girls would choose cricket as a career. Today, even match fees for women in India are on par with men, providing financial security and making cricket a viable career option. Parents are also starting to see the rewards of investing in their daughters cricket careers.”

The live discussion highlighted theimportance of female representation in sports, with Sushma emphasizing that brands like Parimatch Sports can help shape the future of women’s cricket by sponsoring more tournaments and promoting female athletes.

“Many domestic women cricketers are still looking for sponsorship and support, and thats where brands can truly make a difference-helping elevate grassroots players to the top level. When youre at the top, you have access to all the resources, but its the early stages where support is most crucial. Parimatch Sports is one of those brands stepping in to provide that much-needed backing,” shared cricket star.

A memorable moment in the session was Sushma’s message for young athletes,“No matter what field youre in, never give up on your dreams. Like the popular Bollywood dialogue says, If you truly want something from your heart, the universe will help you achieve it. Stay patient with your dreams because challenges will come your way. Keep faith in yourself, and no matter how tough things get, don’t give up.”

After discussing female representation in sports, Sushma shifted the conversation to her personal experiences as an athlete, including her journey within teams and leagues, insights into her winning rituals, and the strategies she uses to maintain motivation during challenging times.

Talking about her experience with the Gujarat Giants in the WPL, Sushma noted how playing alongside top international stars has positively impacted her skills.

“The WPL is already among the top leagues in the world, bringing together some of the biggest names in cricket. The competition is intense, and the crowd support is incredible. I’ve had the opportunity to share the dressing room with players like Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney, and it’s been a great learning experience,” athlete said.

She emphasized that the league encourages players to exchange strategies, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

“Indians are very emotionally connected to cricket, but Australians, for example, teach you how to mentally switch off and focus on delivering your goals. Most overseas players are very clear in their approach, and seeing that firsthand is incredibly inspiring. It’s all about learning from live examples,” shared Sushma.

Looking forward, Sushma aims to continue growing as a wicketkeeper-batter and make a strong comeback to the national side.

“My main focus is on continuing to improve and hopefully be part of a team that lifts major trophies, like the World Cup. There’s always room for growth, and I’m eager to keep evolving as a cricketer,” she said, underlining her ambition to contribute to India’s success in global tournaments.

For those who missed the session, the live stream is available for viewing on Parimatch Sports official Instagram page. Stay tuned to Parimatch Sports social media channels for updates on future exclusive events and exciting announcements.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world’s athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.