Parimatch Sports Launches a Charity Campaign to Support India’s Renowned Sports Academies

Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking charity campaign inspired by the Summer Games. Through collaboration with popular influencers, Parimatch Sports aims to raise funds for sports academies that have nurtured Indian Olympic champions.

The influencers and their respective venues are as follows: Anurag Dobhal, Aryaman Pal, and Vivek Keshari will support Yogeshwar Dutt Academy, while Samir Khan, Lakshay Kaushik, and Sourav Singha Rajput will back Mary Kom Regional Boxing Academy.

Over the next seven days, six prominent influencers will create Instagram reels in support of sports academies, and the audience is invited to engage by liking and sharing the content. Parimatch Sports will convert these likes and shares into monetary donations for the respective venues. The more engagement a reel garners, the more funds will be allocated to that venue.

To add a competitive edge, a leaderboard will be maintained and updated on the Parimatch Sports Instagram page. This will showcase the influencers standings based on the engagement metrics of their reels.

One week after the last influencer posts their reel, the donated funds will then be allocated to selected sports academies for purchasing equipment, upgrading existing training facilities, and investing in cutting-edge training technology.

This initiative reflects Parimatch Sports commitment to promoting sports at both local and international levels. The brand is deeply invested in supporting Indian athletes across different stages of their careers, and contributing to the venues that foster future champions serves as a prime example of this dedication.

Parimatch Sports invites everyone to participate in this meaningful campaign by engaging with the influencers reels. Show your support by liking and sharing – your involvement can drive significant change and strengthen India’s legacy of excellence in the Summer Games. Let’s come together to support the renowned sports venues where future Indian champions are nurtured!

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world’s athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.