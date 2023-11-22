Parimatch Sports, a sportswear brand inspired by the worlds top athletes, is proud to present a groundbreaking brand video featuring three cricketing maestros: Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, and Shivam Dube.

Parimatch Sports Launches New Advertising Campaign, Featuring Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, and Shivam Dube

The brand video unites three cricketing legends, revealing their inspiring journeys of triumph amidst challenges. Each ambassador faced setbacks but rebounded to achieve championship status. The video sheds light on moments when fans doubted them, and their careers were on shaky ground. Nevertheless, they didnt give up. With unbreakable self-belief, they proved that doubters were wrong, showcasing their true champion spirit.

This impactful message goes beyond the athletes experiences, resonating universally with the obstacles encountered by all of us. Its a testament that despite hurdles, belief in oneself can conquer doubts. The campaigns call to action, “Dare to be a Champion“, echoes ambassadors personal journeys, inspiring everyone to overcome challenges with resilience and achieve greatness.

Dinesh Karthik, an Indian professional cricketer and commentator, plays for the Indian Cricket Team and is currently part of the Indian Premier League, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore, “Being part of this campaign was an incredible experience. Its not just about cricket; its about resilience and rising above challenges. I hope our stories inspire many to dare to be Champions in their lives.”

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm Indian fast bowler who also plays for the Punjab Kings in the IPL, “The videos message is impactful. Weve all encountered challenges and setbacks, yet we emerged stronger which is very well captured in the campaign. Im proud to be part of Parimatch Sports, a brand that believes in the champion within us all. Its a reminder that everyone can overcome difficulties and rise as champions.”

Shivam Dube, the left-handed Indian all-rounder who bats in the middle order is known for his clean striking. He plays for CSK in the IPL, “The concept of the video deeply resonated with me. Its a true honor to join this initiative to recognise the champion within oneself. We aim to inspire our fans and everyone to embrace success in their own lives without fear. Its been a wonderful experience, and Im genuinely enjoying this positive vibe!“

All three ambassadors have been long-term partners of Parimatch Sports, aligning with the brands values for nearly a year. In addition to promotional campaigns featuring brand videos, Parimatch Sports regularly organizes events where ambassadors engage with the media and fans, including offline press conferences, online Q&A sessions, marketing campaigns, and more. The company aims to host more events with brand ambassadors to share its values. This gives fans a chance to interact with their favorites and learn more about their stories.

Parimatch Sports invites everyone to watch the inspiring brand video and join the Champions on their journey. Its an invitation for viewers to recognize their own potential and persist in achieving their goals despite the challenges they may face. For more inspirational and motivational content, subscribe to Parimatch Sports official YouTube channel.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world’s athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.