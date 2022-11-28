Monday, November 28, 2022
HomeNationalParts of Bengaluru to Face Powercut Today; Check List of Areas and...
National

Parts of Bengaluru to Face Powercut Today; Check List of Areas and Timings

admin
By admin
0
72


Bengaluru power authorities are now taking up the maintenance and repair works that have been pending for a long due to the unseasonal rains in the city.

Parts of Bengaluru to Face Powercut Today; Check List of Areas and Timings

Noida: Bengaluru will witness power cut in several areas on Monday as the city’s electricity board, BESCOM – Bangalore Electricity Supply Company – has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work during this time. As per media reports, the power cuts are likely to take place from 10 AM to 4 PM.

List of affected areas

  • Shankar Vihar Layout
  • P B Road
  • Sangolli Rayanna Circle
  • BSNL Office
  • Sub Registrar Office
  • Vinayaka Nagar
  • Sai International Hotel
  • Pooja International Hotel
  • Devaraj Uras Layout B Block
  • Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College

Bengaluru power authorities are now taking up the maintenance and repair works that have been pending for a long due to the unseasonal rains in the city.

Topics




Published Date: November 28, 2022 8:29 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
NBA: Donovan Mitchell’s 32 points lead Cavs over depleted Pistons
Next article
Violence Hits Adani’s $900 Million Dream Project In Kerala; Archbishop Prime Accused | TOP DEVELOPMENTS
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
72
Previous article
NBA: Donovan Mitchell’s 32 points lead Cavs over depleted Pistons
Next article
Violence Hits Adani’s $900 Million Dream Project In Kerala; Archbishop Prime Accused | TOP DEVELOPMENTS
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677