Parts of Bengaluru to Face Powercut Today; Check List of Areas and Timings

Bengaluru power authorities are now taking up the maintenance and repair works that have been pending for a long due to the unseasonal rains in the city.

Noida: Bengaluru will witness power cut in several areas on Monday as the city’s electricity board, BESCOM – Bangalore Electricity Supply Company – has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work during this time. As per media reports, the power cuts are likely to take place from 10 AM to 4 PM.

List of affected areas

Shankar Vihar Layout

P B Road

Sangolli Rayanna Circle

BSNL Office

Sub Registrar Office

Vinayaka Nagar

Sai International Hotel

Pooja International Hotel

Devaraj Uras Layout B Block

Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College

