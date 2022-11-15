Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeNationalParts of Chennai to Face Power Cut Today; Check List of Areas,...
National

Parts of Chennai to Face Power Cut Today; Check List of Areas, Timings and Other details

admin
By admin
0
100


The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu. 
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today from 9am to 2pm.

Chennai: Various parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Tuesday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the state capital. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

LIST OF AREAS TO WITNESS POWER CUT IN CHENNAI TODAY

Ponneri :
Anuppampattu, Thamdaperumbakkam, A.R Palavam Arasur.

Sipcot / Mambakkam :
Sipcot Industrial, Mambakkam.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 6:31 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 LIVE CBSE Class 10 and 12 Time Tables To Be Released Today Latest Updates Here
Next article
Shoaib Malik Wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday Amid Divorce Speculations
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
National

Parts of Chennai to Face Power Cut Today; Check List of Areas, Timings and Other details

admin
By admin
0
100


The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu. 
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today from 9am to 2pm.

Chennai: Various parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Tuesday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the state capital. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

LIST OF AREAS TO WITNESS POWER CUT IN CHENNAI TODAY

Ponneri :
Anuppampattu, Thamdaperumbakkam, A.R Palavam Arasur.

Sipcot / Mambakkam :
Sipcot Industrial, Mambakkam.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 6:31 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 LIVE CBSE Class 10 and 12 Time Tables To Be Released Today Latest Updates Here
Next article
Shoaib Malik Wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday Amid Divorce Speculations
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677