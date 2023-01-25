Home

Parts of Delhi to face Water Suspension on Jan 25 & Jan 27; Check Full List of Affected Areas

The water supply will remain suspended in parts of Delhi on Wednesday and Friday for the annual program for flushing the underground reservoir and booster pumping station.



New Delhi: Several areas of the national capital will face water suspension on January 25 (Wednesday) and January 27 (Friday) due to the annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, announced the Delhi Jal Board. The water board further advised residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It further added that water tankers will be available upon request for cirtizens.

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 25.01.2023 and 27.01.2023 in the following areas.#DJB4U #DjbOnMissionMode #DJBWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/CFkiTHZ24h — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) January 24, 2023

Here are the areas that will face water cut in Delhi:

Defence Colony, Kotla Mubarakpur, South Extension, B2 (Main) Janak Puri BPS, Qutub, Mehrauli Area, Ghitorni, A1 Khanpur Colony JJ, Pocket-1 and 2 DDA BPS Jasola Vihar, LIG Pul Prahalad Pur, Okhla Phase-II, Dwarka Area, 620 LIG Houses Pkt-4, Sector-11, 288 SFS Houses Pkt-1, Sector-19, Khampur, Singhola, Bakoli, Hameed Pur & Singhu Village, Pkt 11-B Sector-23 Rohini, Utsav Appt. Sec-18 Rohini, AP Block Pitampura BPS, Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Connaught Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector, and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, and other NDMC areas, Sec-3 Pocket-F 23 Rohini, Ghevra Village, B3B-Block Janakpuri BPS, Sector C-1 Vasant Kunj, Khanpur Village, Pocket-7 DDA BPS Jasola Vihar, ESI Okhla Phase-I, 720 SFS Gr. I to IV, Pkt-2 Sector-19, Narela, Mangolpuri, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Sector-1 to 4, Pappu Colony, Jain Colony, Gupta Colony, Shahbad Ext., Prahlad Vihar, Sec-28, 29, 34 & 35 Rohini, BPS Sector-24 Rohini JJC, Block-1 Pkt-1 Sector-18, Nehru Camp JJC Haiderpur BPS, Madipur Village JJ Colony, Paschim Vihar Extension, Paschim Puri Pocket-1,2,3, Slum Madipur Quarters, Multan Nagar, Jawla Heri Village, Paschim Vihar area, Keshav Puram Lawrence Road, Trinagar, Rampura, Ashok Vihar, Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Cannought Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector, and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, and other NDMC areas, Mangolpuri Y Block, Sec-3 Pocket-F 25 Rohini, Sec-3 Pocket-H 33 Rohini, Sec-4 Pocket-B-6 Rohini.

Area-wise Water Emergency Numbers:

R.K. Puram: 011-26100644, 26193218, Greater Kailash: 011-29234746, Jal Sadan: 011-29819035, 29814106, Vasant Kunj: 011-26137216, Chhatarpur (Qutub): 011-65437020, Giri Nagar: 011-26473720, 29234747, Mandawli: 011-22727812, Jagriti: 011-22374834, 22374237, Budella: 011-28542057, Tagore Garden: 011-25193140, Ashok Vihar: 011-27304656, 24306089, Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679, 25275259, Punjabi Bagh: 011-25223658, Holambi: 011-27700789, 27700474, Mehrauli: 011-26137216, Chhatarpur: 9643351694, Sangam Vihar: 9354512527, Okhla: 011-26388976, Idgah: 011-23537397, Chandrawal WW-2: 011-23819045, 23818525, Mangol puri L Block: 011-20873096, 27915965.



