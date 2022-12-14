Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Parts of Thane to Face 36-Hour Water Cut From Today; Check List of Areas, Timings

Some parts of Thane will face a 36-hour water cut from 9am on Wednesday (December 14) to Thursday (December 15) 9pm for daily maintenance repair work under the scheme of STEM Authority.

Mumbai: Several parts of Maharashtra’s Thane will be facing a 36-hour water cut on Wednesday (December 14) and on Thursday (December 15), as per a release issued by the  Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Announcing the water cut, TMC officials has appealed the citizens to stock up water in advance.

As per the statement issued by TMC, some parts of Thane will face a 36-hour water cut from 9am on Wednesday (December 14) to Thursday (December 15) 9pm for daily maintenance repair work under the scheme of STEM Authority. As a result, water supply to Thane Municipal Corporation from STEM will be stopped.

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner, TMC also gave a list of areas that will face water cut during these 36 hours.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE WATER CUT ON DECEMBER 14 (9 am- 9 pm)

  • Ghodbunder Road
  • Majiwada-Manpada
  • Brahamand
  • Vijayanagari
  • Patlipada
  • Saket

Water supply will be shut for 12 hours from Wednesday night till 9am on Thursday in these areas

  • Gandhinagar
  • Surkurpada
  • Unnati
  • Siddhanchal
  • Samtanagar
  • Siddheshwar
  • Dosti
  • Akriti
  • Johnson
  • Eternity areas

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE WATER CUT ON DECEMBER 15 (9am-9pm)

  • Indiranagar
  • Lokmanyanagar
  • Srinagar
  • Ramnagar
  • Mumbra
  • Kalwa
  • Kharegaon
  • Rustamji
  • Saket,
  • Jail
  • Ritupark

The civic body further said that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one or two days until the water supply is restored. Hence, the TMC has appealed to the citizens to store water in advance and properly co-operate with the TMC.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 8:49 AM IST





