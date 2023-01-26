National

Passenger Delivers Baby Mid-Air On Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight

A passenger underwent labour pain and delivered a baby mid-air on a Dubai-bound Emirates flight.

The baby was born on Flight EK 319, a 12-hour nighttime flight that was travelling to Dubai from Tokyo. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A passenger underwent labour pain and delivered a baby mid-air on a Dubai-bound Emirates flight. The baby was born on Flight EK 319, a 12-hour nighttime flight that was travelling to Dubai from Tokyo. The flight landed on schedule despite a medical emergency, the airline told CNN.

Emirates said the mother and the baby “were in stable condition and, upon arrival in Dubai, were met by local medical staff. The health and safety of our crew and passengers is of paramount importance.”




Published Date: January 26, 2023 10:09 PM IST





