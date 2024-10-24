Home

Airport rules change: Passengers can no longer carry these items onboard to …

After the introduction of the new rules, travelers will be not allowed to take a few medicines onboard. According to the new regulations, only permitted items will be allowed.

New Delhi: The Airport Authority has made some key changes in its rules. These changes are specifically for the passengers travelling to Dubai. Generally, passengers are allowed to carry essential items like medication in their cabin bags. However, after the introduction of the new rules, travelers will be not allowed to take a few medicines onboard. According to the new regulations, only permitted items will be allowed.

It is crucial for passengers to be informed about these changes and to ensure they only pack permitted items as per the updated guidelines.

Often, it is being seen that people carry items that are considered illegal to bring on a flight. If you are planning a trip to the UAE, particularly Dubai, this information is crucial as you cannot pack these items either in your cabin baggage and check-in luggage when flying to Dubai.

There are several rules to follow when traveling to Dubai, and you need to be mindful of the items you pack in your bags.

These products cannot be carried in the bag

• Cocaine, heroin, poppy seeds and drugs that cause dizziness.

• Betel leaves and some herbs etc. also cannot be taken.

• The transportation of ivory and rhinoceros horn, gambling tools, three-layer fishing nets and goods imported from boycotted countries will also be considered a crime.

• Printed material, oil paintings, photographs, books and stone sculptures also cannot be taken.

• Fake currency, home cooked food and even non-veg food cannot be carried.

• If any passenger is found carrying prohibited items, legal action can be taken against him.

You can take these products with payment

While traveling to Dubai, there are several products and services that require advance payment. This list includes plants, fertilizers, medicines, medical equipment, books, cosmetics, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, personal care products, e-cigarettes and electronic hookahs.

Can’t take some medicines

Betamethodol

Alpha-methylphenanil

Cannabis

Codoxime

Fentanyl

Poppy Straw Concentrate

Methadone

Opium

Oxycodone

Trimeperidine

Phenoperidine

Cathinone

Codeine

Amphetamine











