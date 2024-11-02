Home

News

Airport Rules Change: Passengers can now carry THIS much cash onboard, officials say…

The weight of the check-in luggage must not exceed 30 kg. However, this rule might vary from one company to another.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Airport Rules Change

New Delhi: One of travelers’ most frequently asked questions before booking tickets is, “How much cash can a passenger carry onboard?” It is important to note that the rules vary between domestic and international flights. Whether it’s an international travel or a domestic journey, most of the people prefer air travel as a mode of journey since it’s the quickest way to reach their destination. You’re likely familiar with luggage restrictions for air travel, but did you know there are also specific limitations on the amount of cash you can carry?

If you are travelling by plane and want to take cash along with you, then you must note that you can carry a certain amount of money. While withdrawal facilities are available both domestically and internationally, many people still prefer to carry cash with them for added convenience.

Passengers can carry this much cash onboard:

According to the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India, passengers can carry Rs 2 lakh cash in domestic flights but this rule changes if you are travelling abroad.

How much cash is allowed for travelling abroad?

If you’re traveling to any country other than Nepal and Bhutan, you can carry foreign currency up to USD 3,000. For amounts exceeding this in cash, you will need to use stored value cards or traveler’s checks.

Luggage weight?

The weight of the check-in luggage must not exceed 30 kg. However, this rule might vary from one company to another. The weight of the hand luggage must not exceed 7 kgs. The same rules apply to international flights as well. If you want accurate information about the weight, you can check it by visiting the official website of your flight.

There are few things which are prohibited and must not be carried during air travel. For example, you cannot carry chemical things like chlorine, acid, bleach etc.











