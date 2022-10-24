Monday, October 24, 2022
Passengers Stranded After Train Engine Leaves Coaches Behind Twice within 30 kms

Jaipur: In a bizarre incident, passengers of the Shri Ganganagar-Sadulpur train were left briefly stranded in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh after the engine took off twice without its coaches on late Sunday. The passenger train was reportedly delayed by about two hours after the hooks connecting the engine to the rest of the train opened twice within about 30 kilometers.

Speaking to the media, passengers said that the first incident took place near Sherekan village and the second time near Talwara lake as the engine left the coaches and went ahead for about 2 kms. Later, the engine was seen moving back gradually towards the rest of the train as passengers waited and observed.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, train traffic on Delhi-Howrah route was also affected after a goods train carrying an empty wagon from Kanpur station got derailed at Ramwan station in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur.

Also Read – IRCTC Update: 189 Trains Cancelled On Diwali By Indian Railways. Check Full List Here Also Read – Gold Rates Go Up On Diwali. Check Latest Prices in Top Indian Cities





