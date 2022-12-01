Expressing concern, several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the server failure.

Server Down At Mumbai Airport: Passengers Stranded As Check-Ins For All Airlines Impacted

Mumbai Airport Latest News: Massive chaos was on Thursday reported at Mumbai International Airport terminal 2 after several passengers faced inconvenience as servers went down for long hours. Passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour.

Expressing concern, several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the server failure.



