Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalPassengers Stranded As Check-Ins For All Airlines Impacted
National

Passengers Stranded As Check-Ins For All Airlines Impacted

admin
By admin
0
57


Expressing concern, several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the server failure.

Server Down At Mumbai Airport: Passengers Stranded As Check-Ins For All Airlines Impacted
Server Down At Mumbai Airport: Passengers Stranded As Check-Ins For All Airlines Impacted

Mumbai Airport Latest News: Massive chaos was on Thursday reported at Mumbai International Airport terminal 2 after several passengers faced inconvenience as servers went down for long hours. Passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour.

Expressing concern, several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the server failure.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 6:28 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
UAAP: AP Manlapaz breakout game bolsters Adamson ahead of do-or-die match
Next article
LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
57
Previous article
UAAP: AP Manlapaz breakout game bolsters Adamson ahead of do-or-die match
Next article
LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677