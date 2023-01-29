Home

ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Dates: Passing Marks, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Tentative Dates: To access the CA foundation scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number and six-digit pin.

ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Tentative Dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation 2022 result for the December session tentatively between January 30 to February 6, 2023. Once declared, registered candidates can download the scorecard by visiting the official website at icai.org. To access the CA foundation scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number and six-digit pin.

The CA Foundation Dec 2022 scorecard will consist of details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, overall marks, and passing status. The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to 20, 2022. Along with the results, the ICAI will also publish the CA Foundation pass percentage and CA Foundation toppers list.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here CA Foundation exam date December 14-20, 2022 CA Foundation result date Dec 2022 January 30 or February 6, 2023 (tentative)

Official Websites to Download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

According to a recent tweet by Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, the CA foundation result will be released from January 30 to February 06, 2023. Meanwhile, the exact result date will be announced by ICAI in due course of time. Dhiraj Khandelwal took to Twitter, “I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification.”

How to Download ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard 2022?

Here is a step-by-step guide through which candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation result Dec 2022.

Go to the official site of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org.

On the homepage, Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

Passing Marks

To qualify for the ICAI CA Foundation results Dec 2022, candidates must score a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate in all four subjects in a single attempt. For more details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.



