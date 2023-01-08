Pat Cummins Confident Of Australia’s Chances On India Tour, Says ‘No One Is Going Over There Blind’
Australia will be playing four Tests and three ODIs during their tour of India next month. The kast time Australia won a Test series in India was in 2004.
New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins feels they have a great chance to win the historic Test series in India which starts on February. The last time Australia won a Test series in India was in 2004 under then stand-in-skipper Adam Gilchrist.
Australia do not have any red-ball assignment in the next one month and the focus directly shifts to the India series, considered to be one of the toughest in the world. “I think we’re as good a chance as we’re ever going to be,” Cummins told reporters after they drew South Africa in the third Test on Sunday.
“It was another fantastic summer. I feel like we’re adapting really well. Having the experience of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year has put us in really good stead for India,” added the pacer. Australia on Sunday won the Test series against South Africa 2-0 at home.
Cummins stated that they will be using the next few weeks to reflect on the next 12 months. “No one is going over there blind. We’ll use the next few weeks to reflect on the next 12 months and then get over there really refreshed and eager,” he added.
India will play Australia in four Test matches in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. Following the Test series, Australia will play three ODIs against India.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 4:29 PM IST
