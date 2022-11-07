PAT vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Top Picks

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PAT vs HAR. Also Check Patna Pirates Dream 11 Team Player List, Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 65 Between PAT vs HAR at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex at 8:30 PM IST. Patna Pirates will head into this encounter after a hard-fought win against U Mumba. The Pirates have four wins, four losses and two ties so far. Sachin has been the shining star in offence for the Pirates with 91 raid points and he has had support from all-rounder Rohit Gulia, who has scored 69 raid points. That said, they will hope for more help in attack from the likes of Abdul Insamam and Vishwas S who have failed to have an impact so far. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have had a similar season when compared to Patna Pirates. Meetu Sharma has been sensational for the Steelers with 87 raid points and he has been helped in attack by Manjeet who has scored 69 raid points. Experienced campaigners like K. Prapanjan and Rakesh Narwal have scored 10 and nine raid points respectively, which is something they will be keen to improve on.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match 65, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 7 November

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Team

Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, and Mohit, Amirhossein Bastami, Manjeet, Meetu, and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Meetu, Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

PAT vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia/Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar(C), Manish, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Haryana Steelers: Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal(C), Manjeet, and Meetu.



