PAT vs TAM Dream11 Pro Kabaddi 2022 Match 82 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex Pune 7:30 PM IST November 16 Wed

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PAT vs TAM. Also Check Patna Pirates Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 82 Between Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST November 16 Wed. (Image: Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 82 Between PAT vs TAM at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex at 7:30 PM IST: Patna Pirates will be eager to return to winning ways after a loss in their last outing. The three-time champions have won six, lost five and tied two matches this season. Apart from their defeat last time around, the Pirates are in good form and will be hoping that their raiding duo of Sachin (117 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (85 raid points) can once again shine for them in attack come Wednesday. Tamil Thalaivas also head into this game on the back of a defeat despite enjoying a good Pune leg in Season 9 for the most part. The Thalaivas have five wins, six losses and two ties to their name so far. They will be hoping for another win when they face the Pirates and will need their lead raider Narender, who has scored 134 raid points this season, to fire. That said, Narender will need the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (46 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (29 raid points) to help him in attack.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PAT vs TAM. Also Check Patna Pirates Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 82, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 28th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sunil, Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit, Monu, Narender and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Narender, Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

PAT vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar(C), Manish, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Tamil Thalaivas

Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, M Abhishek.



