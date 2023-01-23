Home

Pathaan Beats Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan to Create a Monstrous Opening Day Box Office Record – Check Advance Booking Report

Pathaan opening day advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan’s film is now ahead of Brahmastra in the opening day sales record. The film is set to create havoc at the Box Office on its first day. Check the latest update here.

Pathaan beats Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is all set to dive deep into the sea of Box Office records comes Wednesday. The YRF entertainer is setting advance booking records with every passing day and now, it has beaten Brahmastra to become the biggest Bollywood film in terms of advance booking sales in the post-COVID times.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer sold around 6 lakh tickets for its opening day in September 2022. However, Pathaan crossed the benchmark when it sold over 6 lakh tickets for the first day by the end of Sunday. The SRK actioner has also emerged as the highest pre-sales scorer in India this year by surpassing the pre-sales record of the Telugu film Veera Simha Reddy which collected approx Rs 16.20 crore gross for opening day in the advance booking itself, reported the trade website sacnilk.

The report added that Pathaan has so far sold over 580K tickets for its opening day all over India in all formats with 300K tickets booked from the three national chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis). With three more days to go until the Siddharth Anand directorial hits the screens, it is set to sell around 1 million tickets for its first day which will be another big feat in itself.

With this pace, Pathaan is likely to score the biggest advances of all time for any Hindi film. Watch this space for all the Box Office updates on Pathaan!



