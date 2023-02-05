Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Boycott Trend’: ‘Audiences Can See Through any Agenda’

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand finally opened up on the ‘boycott trend’ and stated that audiences are intelligent enough to see through any agenda.

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Boycott Trend’: ‘Audiences Can See Through any Agenda’

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Reacts to ‘Boycott Trend’: Siddharth Anand’s espionage thriller Pathaan is on a record smashing spree. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has garnered around Rs 700 Crore worldwide and Rs 400 Crore in India. The action-thriller continues to earn double digits even on its eleventh day and is considered the biggest hits of Shah Rukh’s career so far. The spy action-thriller also busted the myth of ‘boycott trend’ affecting movie business. Now, in a new interview the filmmaker known for his actioners – Bang Bang and War finally spoke about the ‘boycott trend’. Siddharth’s War and Pathaan are interlinked as they are part of YRF’s spy universe. In an interaction with ETimes, Sidharth gave his views on the ‘boycott brigade’.

SIDDHARTH ANAND FEELS THE AUDIENCE IS INTELLIGENT ENOUGH TO SEE THROUGH AGENDA

The Pathaan director said, “I didn’t say anything, I don’t have to say anything. The audience has said it. The fact that the audiences came in such huge numbers means they knew that there was nothing to what these calls were trying to say. So it was not that they waited and came in the evening to hear about it, like ‘Oh, my god, is this what they’re saying? Is it true what they are trying to say?’ The results came in through advance numbers itself. So I think the audience is too smart. I think we just underestimate the audience’s intelligence. They see through any agenda now. So we didn’t have to say anything or do anything.”

Pathaan also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles and has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as well.

For more updates on Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.



