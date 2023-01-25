Pathaan Public Review: Is SRK And Deepika Starrer a Hit Or Flop? Know What Audience Has To Say
Pathaan has hit the theatres and fans just cannot keep calm. After watching the first show on the first day, audience have gone crazy and sharing their point of view on the film. Watch video to know how audience reacted.
Pathaan Public Review: So, finally the much awaited film Pathaan has been released in the theatres. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. SRK is making a comeback after 5-yeat hiatus and his fans can’t wait to watch him on the big screens after this long in a new action-packed avatar. The film has hit the theatres and fans just cannot keep calm. After watching the first show on the first day, audience have gone crazy and sharing their point of view on the film. Checkout this video to know how fans have reacted on the films, whether it is a hit or flop and should you watch it or not.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 1:04 PM IST
