Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Deepika Padukones Exotic Baywatch Avatar in Smoking Hot Yellow Bikini Sets Internet Ablaze

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s exotic new look from ‘Besharam Rang’ song in scorching hot yellow bikini has set the internet ablaze.

Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone is on fire as the actor keeps treating her fans and followers with her bold and stylish fashion statements. The actor is all set for scorching screens once again with her Baywatch avatar in a smoking hot yellow bikini. Deepika’s first look from the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan had already set the internet ablaze. The Pathaan actor was seen donning a glittery golden monokini in her sizzling pose. Now, her sensuous look in two-piece yellow beachwear has only added to the glam quotient and sex appeal.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle and posted her sultry picture in the yellow swimwear and captioned her post as, “#BesharamRang out on 12th December at 11 AM.” The actor can be seen posing in a raunchy back shot in her tiny yellow backless bikini. Deepika, who played a Yoga instructor in her movie Gehraiyaan is very particular about her diet and gym routine. She follows a strict workout and fitness regime, and her hot bod is a proof about the same. Her sensual look in the earlier picture in golden monokini is already setting goals. Now, the actor’s alluring beach photo brings the much-needed oomph factor that has created more hype about the Besharam Rang song.

Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in pivotal characters.

