Pathways World School Celebrates 6 Years of Perfect IBDP Scores

Pathways World School is thrilled to announce the exceptional results of its students in the 2024 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). This year marks a momentous achievement as for the sixth consecutive year, a Pathways World School student has achieved the perfect score of 45/45. This consistent performance highlights the schools unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education that fosters academic brilliance, holistic development, and global citizenship.

Pathways World School IBDP Graduation Batch 2024

Key Highlights of the 2024 IBDP Results:

Perfect Score: Ashmita Haldar achieves the perfect score of 45/45. Sixth consecutive year for the school, a testament to the robust academic framework and exceptional teaching methodologies.

Average Score: The school continues to maintain an outstanding average score of 33.56, significantly above the global average of 30.32 for 18 consecutive years.

Pass Rate: The pass percentage of Pathways students stands at an impressive 98%, in contrast to the 80% globally.

Subject Excellence: Numerous students excelled in individual subjects, with 47 highest possible grades (7) across various disciplines.

Ms. Sonya Ghandy Mehta, School Director of Pathways World School, expressed her pride in the students achievements: “Congratulations to our Class of 2024 for attaining outstanding results! Your perseverance and effort have truly been rewarded. I sincerely thank our teachers and parents for their unwavering support in guiding our students to success.”

Ashimta Haldar, who received a perfect score exclaims, “Upon receiving news of my results, my family and I were overjoyed. I am fortunate to have had wonderful, knowledgeable, and supportive teachers – their guidance and encouragement has been instrumental in this accomplishment.”

Pathways World Schools holistic approach to education, coupled with a strong emphasis on academic rigor, has consistently produced top-tier results. The schools innovative teaching methodologies, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive learning environment have played a pivotal role in shaping the success stories of its students.

2024 Pathways World School Graduates University Offers at a Glance:

United Kingdom

United States

University College London

London School of Economics and Political Science

University of Edinburgh

Kings College London

University of Manchester

University of Bristol

University of Glasgow

University of Southampton

University of Birmingham

University of Warwick

University of Pennsylvania

University of California, Berkeley

Georgia Institute of Technology

Purdue University

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Northeastern University

Indiana University, Bloomington

The New School Parsons

California College of the Arts

India

Canada

Ashoka University

O.P. Jindal Global University

NMIMS

Manipal University, Jaipur

Krea University

Flame University

Azim Premji University

SP Jain School of Global Management

Jindal Global Law School

McGill University

University of Toronto

University of British Columbia

McMaster University

University of Waterloo

York University

Western University

Wilfrid Laurier University

Toronto Metropolitan University

Australia

Rest of the World

University of Melbourne

University of Sydney

Monash University

The University of Western Australia

University of Technology Sydney

University of Adelaide

Deakin University

James Cook University

Western Sydney University

Bond University

The University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

University of Amsterdam

City University of Hong Kong

Trinity College Dublin

University of Groningen

Utrecht University

Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Stockholm School of Economics

About Pathways World School

Founded in 2003, Pathways World School was the first IB Continuum World School in North India and the 8th in the country. It offers a well-rounded education from Early Years to the Diploma Programme. Consistently ranked as the number one international day-cum-boarding school, Pathways was also featured on National Geographic as the Future School of India. Accredited by prestigious international bodies and renowned for its commitment to sustainability with a LEED Platinum certification, Pathways World School stands at the forefront of innovative and holistic education.