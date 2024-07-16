Pathways World School Celebrates 6 Years of Perfect IBDP Scores

Pathways World School is thrilled to announce the exceptional results of its students in the 2024 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). This year marks a momentous achievement as for the sixth consecutive year, a Pathways World School student has achieved the perfect score of 45/45. This consistent performance highlights the schools unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education that fosters academic brilliance, holistic development, and global citizenship.
Pathways World School IBDP Graduation Batch 2024
Key Highlights of the 2024 IBDP Results:
Perfect Score: Ashmita Haldar achieves the perfect score of 45/45. Sixth consecutive year for the school, a testament to the robust academic framework and exceptional teaching methodologies.
Average Score: The school continues to maintain an outstanding average score of 33.56, significantly above the global average of 30.32 for 18 consecutive years.
Pass Rate: The pass percentage of Pathways students stands at an impressive 98%, in contrast to the 80% globally.
Subject Excellence: Numerous students excelled in individual subjects, with 47 highest possible grades (7) across various disciplines.
Ms. Sonya Ghandy Mehta, School Director of Pathways World School, expressed her pride in the students achievements: “Congratulations to our Class of 2024 for attaining outstanding results! Your perseverance and effort have truly been rewarded. I sincerely thank our teachers and parents for their unwavering support in guiding our students to success.”
Ashimta Haldar, who received a perfect score exclaims, “Upon receiving news of my results, my family and I were overjoyed. I am fortunate to have had wonderful, knowledgeable, and supportive teachers – their guidance and encouragement has been instrumental in this accomplishment.”
Pathways World Schools holistic approach to education, coupled with a strong emphasis on academic rigor, has consistently produced top-tier results. The schools innovative teaching methodologies, state-of-the-art facilities, and a supportive learning environment have played a pivotal role in shaping the success stories of its students.
2024 Pathways World School Graduates University Offers at a Glance:
United Kingdom
United States
University College London
London School of Economics and Political Science
University of Edinburgh
Kings College London
University of Manchester
University of Bristol
University of Glasgow
University of Southampton
University of Birmingham
University of Warwick
University of Pennsylvania
University of California, Berkeley
Georgia Institute of Technology
Purdue University
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Northeastern University
Indiana University, Bloomington
The New School Parsons
California College of the Arts
India
Canada
Ashoka University
O.P. Jindal Global University
NMIMS
Manipal University, Jaipur
Krea University
Flame University
Azim Premji University
SP Jain School of Global Management
Jindal Global Law School
McGill University
University of Toronto
University of British Columbia
McMaster University
University of Waterloo
York University
Western University
Wilfrid Laurier University
Toronto Metropolitan University
Australia
Rest of the World
University of Melbourne
University of Sydney
Monash University
The University of Western Australia
University of Technology Sydney
University of Adelaide
Deakin University
James Cook University
Western Sydney University
Bond University
The University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
University of Amsterdam
City University of Hong Kong
Trinity College Dublin
University of Groningen
Utrecht University
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Stockholm School of Economics
About Pathways World School
Founded in 2003, Pathways World School was the first IB Continuum World School in North India and the 8th in the country. It offers a well-rounded education from Early Years to the Diploma Programme. Consistently ranked as the number one international day-cum-boarding school, Pathways was also featured on National Geographic as the Future School of India. Accredited by prestigious international bodies and renowned for its commitment to sustainability with a LEED Platinum certification, Pathways World School stands at the forefront of innovative and holistic education.