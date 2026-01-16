DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

Jan. 16, 2026

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 29.33 billion

USD 29.33 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.69 billion

USD 51.69 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.0%

/PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, theis projected to grow from about USD 29.33 billion in 2025 to USD 51.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends & Insights:

By component, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 58.7% in 2024.

By delivery mode, the cloud-based/web-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The North America region dominates the global patient engagement solutions market, with a share of 57.4% in 2024.