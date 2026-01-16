DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Patient Engagement Solutions Market is projected to grow from about USD 29.33 billion in 2025 to USD 51.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.0%. Browse through 577 market data tables and 46 figures spread across 438 pages and the in-depth TOC on the” Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Global Forecast to 2030″ Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size & Forecast:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 29.33 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.69 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 12.0%
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trends & Insights:
- By component, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 58.7% in 2024.
- By delivery mode, the cloud-based/web-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
- The North America region dominates the global patient engagement solutions market, with a share of 57.4% in 2024.
