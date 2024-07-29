Patient Misdiagnosed with Brain Stroke Saved by Timely Medical Intervention at Narayana Hospital, Howrah

Kolkata:* In a dramatic turn of events, a patient who was initially misdiagnosed with a brain stroke at a local hospital was saved by the correct diagnosis & timely intervention by experts at Narayana Hospital, Howrah. The patient, who suddenly experienced leg paralysis, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was incorrectly diagnosed with a brain stroke and was being treated for it. However, when his condition continued to deteriorate despite of 3 days of treatment, his relatives transferred him to Narayana Hospital, Howrah. The patient came to the Emergency at Narayana Hospital, Howrah in a rapidly deteriorating condition including experiencing severe shortness of breath. The medical team at the hospital did a thorough medical evaluation & conducted a series of diagnostic tests and discovered that the patient was actually suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), and not a brain stroke. GBS is a rare condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. The specific type the patient had is known as Ascending GBS, where paralysis starts in the lower body and moves upwards. If not treated correctly, it can lead to severe complications, including paralysis of the muscles needed for breathing.*There are different forms of GBS:*• Ascending Type (AIDP): The most common form, where paralysis starts in the legs and moves upwards.• Miller Fisher Syndrome: Paralysis starts in the eye muscles and causes difficulty walking. This type is common in Asia.• AMAN (Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy) and AMSAN (Acute Motor Sensory Axonal Neuropathy): Types more common in China and Japan“Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a serious condition that requires immediate hospitalization because it can worsen rapidly. The sooner the treatment starts, better the chances of complete recovery. This patient arrived after three days of being treated incorrectly for a stroke, which could have been fatal. Accurate and timely medical intervention is crucial as GBS can lead to breathing difficulties including respiratory failure, if it reaches the respiratory muscles,” explained *Dr. Ramyajit Lahiri, HOD & Consultant – Emergency Medicine & Acute Care at Narayana Hospital, Howrah.*The team at Narayana Hospital, Howrah initiated the correct treatment protocol, which included IV Immunoglobulin therapy and supportive care, ensuring the best possible outcome for the patient.“At Narayana Hospital, Howrah, our priority is to provide accurate diagnosis and effective treatments to ensure the well-being of our patients,” stated *Dr. Arindam Das, Consultant – Neurologist at Narayana Hospital, Howrah.* “This emergency case highlights the importance of careful monitoring and thorough medical evaluations. Our commitment to patient care means taking the extra steps necessary to understand and treat the true underlying condition, ensuring our patients receive the best possible outcomes.”Emphasizing the broader implications, *Mr. R Venkatesh, Group COO of Narayana Health,* added, “Narayana Health Kolkata has been serving the people of Bengal for the last two decades. We believe in taking care of our community by providing the highest standard of medical care and support. This case underscores our commitment to ensuring that patients receive timely and accurate diagnosis, along with the best possible treatments” Medical Emergencies can happen anytime, it is always advisable to add hospital emergency number to speed dial. Narayana Health now has one number for all medical needs: 1800 309 0309