Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Patna District Administration Releases List Of Dangerous Ghats For Chhat Puja 2022

Chhat Puja 2022: As the four-day-long festivities of Chhat Puja are nearing in, the arrangements for the celebration of the same are up with great fervour. Keeping in mind the huge number of people that throng river-sides to perform the rituals, Patna district administration has released a list of Ghats that have been declared as dangerous. The unstable water levels in the river Ganga caused by incessant rains during Monsoons this year and sand deposits might lead to untowardly incidents. Due to this, the district administration has released the list of dangerous ghats. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has declared some 14 places as dangerous for celebration of Chhat Puja.

THESE GHATS HAVE BEEN DECLARED AS DANGEROUS:

  • Nariyal Ghat
  • JP Setu East Ghat
  • Bans Ghat
  • Collectariat Ghat
  • Mahendru Ghat
  • TN Bannerjee Ghat
  • Anta Ghat
  • Adalat Ghat
  • Mishri Ghat
  • Tedhi Ghat
  • Gaderiya Ghat
  • Nuruddinganj Ghat
  • Bharharwa Ghat
  • Maharaja Ghat
  • Kantahi Ghat
  • Guru Gobind Singh College Ghat
  • Kilaghat

The DM said that the administration is offering its best services in making the arrangements for the festival and successful completion of festivities. It is possible that some places may get removed from the above list as and when water recedes and the place is safe for people to visit and worship.





