VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022: Patna, Jaipur, Paltan Emerge Victorious on Friday Triple Header in Pune.

AS IT HAPPENED VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN: In today’s triple header show at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers and the final match of the day will be between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

PAT vs MUM, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: U Mumba gained the momentum in the first half, but the Patna Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin’s efforts and eventually registered a 34-31 victory over the Mumbai side in the Pro Kabaddi League.

DEL vs JAI, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Jaipur Pink Panthers held off a late resurgence from Dabang Delhi K.C. to win 45-40 in a thriller at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in the second header of the day.

UP vs PUN, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: Raider Akash Shinde was the star with 15 points as the Puneri Paltan came out all guns blazing and registered a 40-31 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in the final match of the day.













